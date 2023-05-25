Female college student from A.P. detained for torturing roommate

May 25, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvallam police on Thursday took a female student, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, into custody for allegedly torturing her roommate by inflicting burn injuries on her.

The police identified the accused as Lohitha. She was detained for purportedly attacking Deepika Vidyarthi who is also a native of Andhra Pradesh. Both students are final-year B.Sc. students at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani.

According to the police, the alleged incident occurred in the college hostel on May 18 night. Lohitha allegedly attacked Deepika who picked a quarrel with the former for speaking ill of her mother.

The accused allegedly inflicted burns on her back and a hand using a hot steel pan. She also assaulted her using a mobile charger on her head, the police said.

Following the incident, both students left for their native places. However, Deepika returned a few days later with her parents to submit a formal complaint.

The college, which had instituted an internal probe, suspended three students, including Lohitha, in connection with the incident. The others allegedly abetted the attack.