Female actor rape case trial from January 30

The trial in the sensational female actor rape case will begin before a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Kochi on January 30.

The trial will be held in camera. All 10 accused in the case, including actor Dileep, will have to be present in the court during the trial.

Summons were issued to 136 persons to depose before the court as witnesses. Though counsel for Mr. Dileep wanted the trial to be put on hold till a report is obtained from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad, on the genuineness of the visuals of the alleged rape recorded in the memory card of a mobile phone, the prosecutor opposed it.

The prosecutor contended that no attempt to delay the trial shall be entertained, as the Supreme Court had directed to complete the trial in the case within six months. The trial court will pronounce its decision on the application shortly.

The police case is that the woman actor was raped in a moving car on February 17, 2017.