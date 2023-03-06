March 06, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Health Minister Veena George has issued an order approving fellowship programme in Gastrointestinal and HPB Surgery under the Gastroenterology department at Kottayam Government Medical College. The project aims to equip medical doctors against the rising number of liver diseases in the State. The tenure of the programme will be two years. The Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, which began operations at the Government Medical College here in 2021, offers a wide range of services including liver transplantation.