Fellowship in memory of Anil Radhakrishnan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 September 2021 20:26 IST

The Kesari Memorial Journalists Trust has invited submissions for the Anil Radhakrishnan Development Journalism Fellowship instituted in memory of S. Anil Radhakrishnan, former Chief of Bureau, The Hindu, Thiruvananthapuram.

Launched in collaboration with the family of the late journalist, the fellowship comprises an amount of ₹50,000 and is meant for investigative studies in the fields of tourism, transportation, finance and infrastructural development of Kerala. Each year one person will be awarded the fellowship and publish a book of high academic quality in the selected field in Malayalam on English.

Entries must be submitted to kuwjtvm@gmail.com. The deadline for submission is October 18. Anil Radhakrishnan’s wife S.S. Sindhu and office-bearers of the trust said the book would be formally released on June 23 on the occasion of his remembrance day. Further details can be obtained from http://kmjt.org.