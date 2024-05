May 03, 2024 09:37 am | Updated 09:37 am IST - KOZHIKODE

Parameswaran Pattiyil, Professor and head of the Department of Chemistry, National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C), has been made Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), United Kingdom, for his contributions to chemistry. The award is in recognition of Dr. Pattiyil’s research on chemical bonding and reactivity. A Fellow is the RSC’s senior membership category and is awarded to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to chemical sciences, says a press release.