Felling of rosewood trees in Wayanad: Village Officer suspended

Action on the basis of inquiry report

Staff Reporter
August 25, 2022 19:11 IST

Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha on Thursday suspended A. Abdul Salam, Village Officer, Krishnagiri village, in connection with the felling of centuries-old rosewood trees on a revenue land at Malamthottam near Meenangadi.

Abdul Salam was suspended for granting permission to axe as many as 36 rosewood trees on a non-demarcated revenue land without discussing the matter with higher officials.

Action was initiated against the officer on the basis of an inquiry report by the Sulthan Bathery Tahsildar and a preliminary investigation conducted by the Superintendent, Inspection Section, Wayanad Collectorate, on Wednesday.

