HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Felicitation for NAAC-accredited institutions in Kerala

February 09, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will inaugurate a ceremony to felicitate State universities and colleges that have secured A++ and A+ grading by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) at Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology in Kochi on Friday. NAAC chairman Bhushan Patwardhan will deliver the keynote address.

Dr. Bindu, who addressed a press conference here on Thursday, said 13 colleges have secured A++ grade, while 23 colleges obtained A+ grade and 41 others A grade. Among the universities, Kerala University achieved A++ grading. Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Calicut University and the Cochin University of Science and Technology have secured A+ grades.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.