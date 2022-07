Felicitation for Unani graduates in Kozhikode

July 27, 2022 21:04 IST

The first batch of 51 students, who completed Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery course from Markaz Unani Medical College and Hospital, Kozhikode, are being felicitated on Thursday. A release said that the event would be held at Markaz Knowledge City at Kaithapoyil. V.P. Joy, Chief Secretary, will be present.

