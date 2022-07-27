Felicitation for Unani graduates in Kozhikode
The first batch of 51 students, who completed Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery course from Markaz Unani Medical College and Hospital, Kozhikode, are being felicitated on Thursday. A release said that the event would be held at Markaz Knowledge City at Kaithapoyil. V.P. Joy, Chief Secretary, will be present.
