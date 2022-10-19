Kerala

Felicitation event at Calicut University on Friday

The State government will hold an event on October 21 to felicitate Calicut University for securing ‘A plus’ grade in the ranking by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj told the media on Wednesday that R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education, would address the programme to be held on the campus. It is scheduled at 4 p.m. Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman, P.V. Abdul Wahab and M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, MPs, P. Abdul Hameed, A.P. Anil Kumar and K.T. Jaleel, MLAs, and P.M. Rajan Gurukkal, Vice Chairman, State Higher Education Council, will be present.

A cultural rally will be taken out to the campus before the event from Kohinoor. Students and staff will participate in cultural events to be held later.


