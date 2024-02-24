FEFKA to introduce own insurance scheme for members to counter costly private insurance plans

February 24, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), the apex body of 21 trade unions working at various levels of the Malayalam film industry, is set to take a significant step in employee welfare with the introduction of its own health insurance scheme for all its members.

The increasing premium of private insurance schemes and lower percentage of realisation of claims led the federation to create its own pool of insurance funds. It has thus become one of the first trade unions in the country to introduce such a scheme for the members.

Convention on March 27

Speaking to The Hindu, FEFKA general secretary B. Unnikrishnan said the scheme would be launched officially at a convention of film employees in Ernakulam on March 27, with it coming into effect from April 1.

“The private insurance premiums have gone up considerably in recent years. We analysed the data of the members and realised that we could provide up to ₹3 lakh coverage by pooling in ₹3,000 a year per head. Currently, 14 out of the 21 unions have agreed to pay the annual premium for their members, while five unions have agreed to pay 50% of the premium. The remaining two are very small unions, for which the members themselves will pay,” says Mr. Unnikrishnan.

Detailed bylaw

The FEFKA has drawn up a detailed bylaw and formed monitoring committees with doctors and lawyers as members. The total of 8,284 members are spread across 21 unions of directors, technicians, editors, art directors, cinematographers, musicians, mess workers, drivers and others working in every department associated with a film set.

“It is significant that a trade union is coming up with such an initiative at a time when labour laws are being dismantled. The response has been tremendous from within the industry and outside. Some major trade unions have got in touch with us to know how we are implementing the scheme. In the public sphere, there is an assumption that those associated with the industry are a privileged lot. But, even in the directors union, only around 8% are constantly active, while the rest do films once in a while. For them, as well as people working at various levels in the industry, this initiative will be quite useful,” he says.