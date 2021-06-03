FEFKA reaches out to families of COVID-19 victims

Sum of ₹50,000 to be given to kin of members who died of COVID-19

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) will provide a sum of ₹50,000 as assistance to the families of its members who died of COVID-19.

The union card will be given free of cost to any member of the family working in the film industry, who is willing to undertake the responsibilities of the family members. If the spouse or children were not associated with the industry, the federation would take the initiative in providing jobs as per their qualification in the trade body or at the offices of its 19 affiliated unions, said B. Unnikrishnan, general secretary of the federation, in a communication.

The project is aimed at those who got infected following the second wave of COVID. Those who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and were admitted in hospitals will receive an assistance of ₹5,000. They will also get a kit comprising pulse oximeter, thermometer, vitamin and other tablets, masks, and gloves. Those members facing difficulties in meeting the educational expenses of their children will get a relief of ₹1,000.

Meanwhile, the Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) has contributed ₹16 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s vaccine challenge. The cheque was handed over to Culture Minister Saji Cherian by FEUOK president K. Vijayakumar.