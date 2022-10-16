A panel representing the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) won the election to the executive committee of Malayalam Cine Technicians Co-operative Society for the 2022-27 term. The elected include Aneesh Joseph, John Ditto, Deepak Parameswaran, Vyasan K.P., R.H. Satheesh, A.S. Dinesh, Rajesh P., P.K. Rajalakshmi, P.K. Sarada, and Ajitha Babu, according to a release issued from Kochi.
FEFKA panel wins election to cine technicians’ cooperative society
