FEFKA bats for disclosure of names of accused in Hema Committee report

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has batted for the disclosure of the names of those accused of sexual misconduct against women as mentioned in the K. Hema Committee report that probed the various issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

Terming the report “a key document in the history of Malayalam cinema”, the combine of 21 trade unions said in a communication on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) that it had taken serious note of the incidents included in the report.

On the allegation that the federation had maintained a silence after the report was made public, the federation said it did not wanted to offer “emotional and immature response” and wanted to make a comment after studying it in detail.

‘Won’t support the guilty’

The statement said it will not support any person found guilty of the crimes they have been accused of. The federation will come out with an analysis of the findings of the Hema Committee report. It will convene a meeting of the executive committee in Kochi from September 2 to 4 to finalise it. It has entrusted a core committee of its women members to support the survivors of sexual assault and help them initiate legal proceedings, it said.

The federation hoped that the dissolution of the executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) will usher in a modernisation process in the actors’ body.

