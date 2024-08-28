ADVERTISEMENT

FEFKA bats for disclosure of names of accused in Hema Committee report

Updated - August 28, 2024 03:15 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 03:13 pm IST - KOCHI

Film Employees Federation of Kerala terms Hema Committee report ‘a key document in the history of Malayalam cinema’

The Hindu Bureau

Mahila Congress workers stage a protest demanding prosecution based on the findings of the Hema Committee report in Kochi on August 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has batted for the disclosure of the names of those accused of sexual misconduct against women as mentioned in the K. Hema Committee report that probed the various issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terming the report “a key document in the history of Malayalam cinema”, the combine of 21 trade unions said in a communication on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) that it had taken serious note of the incidents included in the report.

Kerala Police register FIR against actor Siddique on charges of rape and criminal intimidation

On the allegation that the federation had maintained a silence after the report was made public, the federation said it did not wanted to offer “emotional and immature response” and wanted to make a comment after studying it in detail.

‘Won’t support the guilty’

The statement said it will not support any person found guilty of the crimes they have been accused of. The federation will come out with an analysis of the findings of the Hema Committee report. It will convene a meeting of the executive committee in Kochi from September 2 to 4 to finalise it. It has entrusted a core committee of its women members to support the survivors of sexual assault and help them initiate legal proceedings, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
A day after dissolution of AMMA executive committee, differing voices emerge in Malayalam actors’ body

The federation hoped that the dissolution of the executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) will usher in a modernisation process in the actors’ body.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US