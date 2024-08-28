GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FEFKA bats for disclosure of names of accused in Hema Committee report

Film Employees Federation of Kerala terms Hema Committee report ‘a key document in the history of Malayalam cinema’

Updated - August 28, 2024 03:15 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 03:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Mahila Congress workers stage a protest demanding prosecution based on the findings of the Hema Committee report in Kochi on August 23, 2024.

Mahila Congress workers stage a protest demanding prosecution based on the findings of the Hema Committee report in Kochi on August 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has batted for the disclosure of the names of those accused of sexual misconduct against women as mentioned in the K. Hema Committee report that probed the various issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

Terming the report “a key document in the history of Malayalam cinema”, the combine of 21 trade unions said in a communication on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) that it had taken serious note of the incidents included in the report.

Kerala Police register FIR against actor Siddique on charges of rape and criminal intimidation

On the allegation that the federation had maintained a silence after the report was made public, the federation said it did not wanted to offer “emotional and immature response” and wanted to make a comment after studying it in detail.

‘Won’t support the guilty’

The statement said it will not support any person found guilty of the crimes they have been accused of. The federation will come out with an analysis of the findings of the Hema Committee report. It will convene a meeting of the executive committee in Kochi from September 2 to 4 to finalise it. It has entrusted a core committee of its women members to support the survivors of sexual assault and help them initiate legal proceedings, it said.

A day after dissolution of AMMA executive committee, differing voices emerge in Malayalam actors’ body

The federation hoped that the dissolution of the executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) will usher in a modernisation process in the actors’ body.

Related Topics

Kerala / Malayalam cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.