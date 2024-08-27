Fees-free Malappuram sets a model for civic bodies

Malappuram municipality on Monday became arguably the first fees-free municipality in the country.

Municipal authorities claimed here on Tuesday that no other civic body in the country is meeting the expenses of all competitive examinations for its students.

By utilising the municipality’s ambitious fees-free scheme, more than 280 students from here secured admissions in central universities in the last two years. Many more are preparing for various entrance examinations with the support of the municipality.

The municipality has sought special permission from the government for the unique scheme. “Offering fees for entrance coaching could not be included in our regular projects. Therefore, we had to get a special permission,” Municipal Chairman Mujeeb Kaderi told The Hindu.

Sharing the joy of a group of winners here, Mr. Kaderi said that the scheme had given an impetus to the educational advancement of Malappuram, which once was backward in education. “We need to go further, for which we need such motivating schemes,” he said, adding that other civic bodies could emulate it.

The municipality met the fees for the coaching of such exams as Lower Secondary Scholarship, Upper Secondary Scholarship, National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme, Common University Entrance Test, Public Service Commission, and Literacy Equivalency in the initial phase.

Mr. Kaderi said that they aimed at equipping students from government schools within Malappuram municipal limits for the country’s biggest competitive examination: the Civil Services. “We have set our goals high. Our children will crack it. I am sure,” he said.

The municipality also offered free training in non-academic areas such as Carnatic music, Mapilapattu, Oppana, football, hockey, table tennis and kalaripayattu.

Inaugurating the project, Haris Beeran, MP, said that the advancement being made by the children of Malappuram was visible in the nation’s capital. Many beneficiaries of the fees-free scheme have reached such institutions as Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University and Jamia Millia University, he said. He praised the civic body for its perspicacity and long-sightedness.

Mr. Kaderi presided over the function. Standing committee chairpersons P.K. Abdul Hakeem, P.K. Sakeer Hussain, Mariyumma Shareef, and C.P. Aysha Beevi, Opposition Leader O. Sahadevan, educational advisor P.V. Ahamed Saju, and several other counsellors, bankers, educationalists and entrepreneurs attended the function.

