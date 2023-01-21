ADVERTISEMENT

Fee waivers announced for lower income group students

January 21, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has announced fee waivers for 1,178 students of engineering and architecture self-financing colleges in the State. The government has decided to provide fee concessions ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹25,000 for students belonging to the lower income group, comprising 25% of the 50% seats in self-financing colleges that are filled by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE). The CEE has published the list of those eligible for the benefit in the 2021-22 batch on its website.

