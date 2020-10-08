Fee for self-financing engg. colleges to remain same

KSFECMA and KCECMA ink deals with government

The fee charged by self-financing engineering/architecture colleges in the State will remain the same for the batch that will commence during the 2020-21 academic year. The government has entered into agreements with the managements on the fee structure and seat allotment.

The Kerala Self-Financing Engineering College Managements Association (KSFECMA) and Kerala Catholic Engineering College Managements Association (KCECMA), which represents 90 and 14 private engineering colleges respectively, have inked the deals with the government.

Retaining the existing seat matrix, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) will allot students to 50% of the seats in the colleges on the basis of a rank list prepared on the basis of merit and reservation guidelines. Of the remaining seats, 35% (out of 50%) will be filled by the managements (under the management quota) with students who figure on the KEAM/JEE entrance list. The remaining 15% can be filled under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota.

Two groups

At colleges functioning under the KSFECMA, the seats filled up by the CEE are further divided into two — lower-income group and others. The annual tuition fee for both the groups will be ₹50,000 each while the latter will incur an annual special fee of ₹25,000. An annual tuition fee of up to ₹99,000 and ₹1.5 lakh will be charged from students who secure admission under the management and NRI quotas respectively. These groups will be required to pay an annual special fee of ₹25,000, besides an interest-free refundable deposit of ₹1.5 lakh.

While an annual fee of ₹75,000 will be charged by the KCECMA-aligned institutions, students except those belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Eligible Communities (OEC) or fishermen community, will be required to make an interest-free refundable deposit of ₹1 lakh. Students admitted under the NRI quota will have to remit up to $7,000 in addition to the fee payable by other candidates. However, they will not be required to pay the refundable sum.

The fee of the SC, ST, and OEC candidates and those hailing from the fishing community will be borne by the government. While allotments will be completed by the CEE by October 31, the students will have to join their allotted colleges by November 4.

The Architecture College Management Association (ACMA), a collective of 27 private architecture college managements, will adhere to a similar seat matrix.

While the annual tuition fee is ₹55,000 for the lower-income group and other categories allotted by the CEE, the latter will also incur an annual special fee of ₹25,000. The management and NRI quota seats will have an annual tuition fee of up to ₹1.375 lakh and ₹2.2 lakh respectively, and the candidates will also be charged a special fee of ₹40,000 every year.