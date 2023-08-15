Federal system must be protected, says Rajan 

August 15, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Thrissur

The country is united by the federal system. The idea of the welfare state will be a reality only when equality is ensured through the federal system, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

He was speaking after during the Independence Day celebrations at Thekkinkadu Maidan here on Tuesday.

“There are efforts to centralise economic and administrative powers. The unscientific and unjustifiable guidelines of economic distribution are weakening the backward States further. The Centre should recognise the powers of the States and should take their opinions into consideration with regard to general issues. Only a cordial relation between the Centre and the States can bring about social and economic growth of the country,” he said.

Even as the country is celebrating Independence Day, many States and areas in the country are facingg unrest. A war-like situation prevails between ethnic groups of Manipur. There is an urgent need to end the ongoing violence in Manipur, he said.

“India has a tradition of respecting plurality and different identities. The Indian Constitution ensures rights of equality and diversity. The secular nature makes India different and this essence of the country should not be diluted,” he added.

The Minister took the salute in the parade conducted by various forces, including the police, excise, forest, prisons, Kerala Armed Police, fire and rescue services, National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Student Police Cadet (SPC). Students of various schools sang patriotic songs.

Former Speaker Therambil Ramakrishnan, Mayor M.K. Varghese, P. Balachandran, MLA, district panchayat president P.K. Davis, District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja, City Police Commissioner Ankit Ashokan, Rural Police Chief Aishwarya Dongre and others participated.