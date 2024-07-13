Feast of Saint Alphonsa church from July 19 to 28

The 78th anniversary of the Assumption of Saint Alphonsa at Bharananganam will be celebrated from July 19 to 28, 2024. The ten-day long feast will commence with Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangat, head of the Pala diocese, hoisting the flag. Changanassery Archdiocese Metropolitan Mar Joseph Perunthottam, Pala Diocese Bishop Emeritus Mar Joseph Pallikapparambil, and Diocesan Vicar General Mon. Joseph Thadathil will grace the occasion. During the feast, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church Mar Raphael Thattil, Syro-Malabar Major Archbishop Emeritus Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, and Changanassery Metropolitan Mar Joseph Perumthottam, among others, will offer prayers. The Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Pala diocese will be inaugurated by Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil on the July 26. The Diocese has planned a wide range of year-long programmes to commemorate the Jubilee Year. Alongside the bishops, approximately 400 priests of the diocese and priests who are members of the monasteries under the church will be concelebrants. Representatives from all parishes under the diocese and parishioners will also be present.

