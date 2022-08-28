Feasibility studies under way for 10 small hydro projects

Feasibility studies are under way for 10 small hydroelectric projects (SHEP) as part of a broader Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) strategy to tap eco-friendly small hydro, wind, and solar potential to increase power generation in the State.

Studies for the ten projects, which have a total capacity of 73.92 MW, are progressing in six districts. The list includes the 24 MW Poringal SHEP in Palakkad, 18 MW Upper Poringal in Thrissur, and the 10 MW Pambla in Idukki.

In addition to these, studies are on for the 4 MW Pallivasal Augmentation Scheme Stage 1 and the 1.5 MW Aruvikkuzhi SHEP in Idukki, 2 MW Ottakkal in Kollam, 5.12 MW Lower Poozhithode, 3.6 MW Upper Poozhithode, and 2.4 MWS Urumi Stage III in Kozhikode, and the 3.3 MW Palchuram SHEP in Kannur, according to details released by the Power department.

Of the ten other small hydro projects having a total capacity of 62 MW, preliminary activities such as land acquisition are on. Construction is progressing on the Chinnar and Bhoothathankettu SHEPs which have an installed capacity of 24 MW each, the 6 MW Peruvannamuzhy, and 7.5 MW Pazhassisagar SHEPs.

The Peruvannamuzhi and Bhoothathankettu projects are expected to be completed by March 2023, and the Pazhassisagar project by September 2023, according to information given by the department in the Assembly.