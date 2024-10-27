ADVERTISEMENT

Fear of Elephants strikes as Kanas Jaga festival concludes

Updated - October 27, 2024 09:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve serves as the chief guest at the conclusion of programmes held at the St. Teresa’s College premises in Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day Kanas Jaga festival by children from indigenous communities in the State concluded here on Sunday (October 27) featuring Fear of Elephants, a short film produced by children from Aralam Farm in Kannur. The film emerged as a poignant contemporary portrayal of the challenges faced by thousands of indigenous communities in forested areas across the State.

The film was conceived, written, and shot by Ananya Babu and Akshara Manoj, from Aralam Farm. The pain of children who confront wild animal attacks almost daily and live in constant fear is the central theme of the short film.

The Aralam Farm area has recorded 14 deaths due to wild animal attacks over the past 10 years. Swathi Krishna, the central character, shares her personal experiences in the film.

The second day of the festival featured fruitful discussions on various issues, including the protection of children’s rights to education. Organised under the aegis of Kudumbashree Mission, the Kanas Jaga festival focused on short films produced by the children, as well as books of screenplays, stories, and narratives written by them.

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve was the chief guest at the conclusion of programmes held at the St. Teresa’s College premises.

The laws governing the education of children and their right to education were in place. The Kudumbashree Mission should actively work to ensure awareness of these legal provisions reaches all sections of society, said Child Rights Commission member Shaju K.K.

The Kanas Jaga (Dream Place) festival was organised to highlight the importance of empowering children to acquire, create, and utilise knowledge. Speakers at the discussions said that by empowering children to produce films on issues they faced, Kudumbashree had helped build their confidence and encouraged them to seize available opportunities.

Save the Children deputy director Abhijit Nirmal, Kudumbashree officials, and office-bearers were also present at the discussions.

