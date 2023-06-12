ADVERTISEMENT

Fear grips Panavally village in Wayanad after tiger kills cattle

June 12, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Panavally village in Thirunelly grama panchayat under the North Wayanad Forest Division are in the grip of fear after a tiger reportedly killed a calf and attacked a cow on Sunday night.

The calf belonged to Vijayan of Varakil, and the cow was owned by Augustine of Pulikkal. A cow had been reportedly killed by a tiger a fortnight ago in the village.

Residents demanded immediate payment of compensation to the farmers who suffered losses. They also wanted the Forest department to place camera traps and a cage to catch the animal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US