Fear grips Panavally village in Wayanad after tiger kills cattle

June 12, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KALPETTA

Residents of Panavally village in Thirunelly grama panchayat under the North Wayanad Forest Division are in the grip of fear after a tiger reportedly killed a calf and attacked a cow on Sunday night.

The calf belonged to Vijayan of Varakil, and the cow was owned by Augustine of Pulikkal. A cow had been reportedly killed by a tiger a fortnight ago in the village.

Residents demanded immediate payment of compensation to the farmers who suffered losses. They also wanted the Forest department to place camera traps and a cage to catch the animal.

