Fear continues to stalk tribespeople of Vaniyampuzha

Safe perch: A youth climbing on to a tree hut inside the forest at Vaniyampuzha, near Munderi. Many families of the Vaniyampuzha tribal colony sleep in tree huts to escape elephant attacks.

MALAPPURAM

11 June 2020 22:48 IST

Three dozen families find shelter under tarpaulin sheds

Three dozen tribal families that escaped into the jungle from the floods that devastated their houses at Vaniyampuzha in Pothukal grama panchayat on August 7 last year continue to live in tarpaulin tents in the forest.

The anniversary of the worst floods that the Chaliyar river witnessed in a century is nearing, but nothing solid has been done to rehabilitate these tribal families. Their life has not improved a bit since August last.

Broken bridge

They got many more tarpaulin sheets from various charity groups, but never a home that protects them from wild animals, especially elephants. They got a temporary hanging bamboo bridge built by the Collectorate revenue staff, but never a solid structure to reach across the Chaliyar during the monsoon.

The tottering bamboo bridge looks almost like it will not survive this monsoon. The floods had washed away the two concrete bridges connecting the colony with the outside world. The authorities have no idea when the bridges would be reconstructed.

Like the Vaniyampuzha folks, the tribespeople of Tharippapotti, Iruttukuthi, and Kumbalappara too have been using bamboo rafts to cross the Chaliyar since last year’s devastation.

For every three or four families, there is a tree hut made of bamboo and tarpaulin. The women and children sleep on trees while their men stand guard below. “Elephants are the main cause of fear for us. They come down the hill every night. There has not been a single night in which we could sleep fearlessly since the August floods,” said V.K. Sudha, who has been a member of the Vana Samrakshana Samiti.

When it rains and when the wind moves the trees, their life becomes all the more awful. The humming sound of the wind would often seem treacherous, said forest watcher Sasi V.K.

Risky affair

“The tarpaulin sheets vibrate vigourously and the trees will generate a feeling that they would uproot any moment. Sleeping in the tarpaulin tents and the tree huts are equally risky. But we have little choice,” he said.

“It is nearing 5 p.m. It is time they (elephants) came out. You had better move out now,” a forest officer warned The Hindu reporting team.

But the 100-odd people — men, women, and children — still live in the Vaniyampuzha forest, exposed to the elements. But they have hopes. “A day will come when we lead a better life,” said S. Gireesh, a youngster who studied hotel management, with a smile on his face.