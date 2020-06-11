Kerala

Fear continues to stalk tribespeople of Vaniyampuzha

Safe perch: A youth climbing on to a tree hut inside the forest at Vaniyampuzha, near Munderi. Many families of the Vaniyampuzha tribal colony sleep in tree huts to escape elephant attacks.

Safe perch: A youth climbing on to a tree hut inside the forest at Vaniyampuzha, near Munderi. Many families of the Vaniyampuzha tribal colony sleep in tree huts to escape elephant attacks.  

Three dozen families find shelter under tarpaulin sheds

Three dozen tribal families that escaped into the jungle from the floods that devastated their houses at Vaniyampuzha in Pothukal grama panchayat on August 7 last year continue to live in tarpaulin tents in the forest.

The anniversary of the worst floods that the Chaliyar river witnessed in a century is nearing, but nothing solid has been done to rehabilitate these tribal families. Their life has not improved a bit since August last.

Broken bridge

They got many more tarpaulin sheets from various charity groups, but never a home that protects them from wild animals, especially elephants. They got a temporary hanging bamboo bridge built by the Collectorate revenue staff, but never a solid structure to reach across the Chaliyar during the monsoon.

The tottering bamboo bridge looks almost like it will not survive this monsoon. The floods had washed away the two concrete bridges connecting the colony with the outside world. The authorities have no idea when the bridges would be reconstructed.

Like the Vaniyampuzha folks, the tribespeople of Tharippapotti, Iruttukuthi, and Kumbalappara too have been using bamboo rafts to cross the Chaliyar since last year’s devastation.

For every three or four families, there is a tree hut made of bamboo and tarpaulin. The women and children sleep on trees while their men stand guard below. “Elephants are the main cause of fear for us. They come down the hill every night. There has not been a single night in which we could sleep fearlessly since the August floods,” said V.K. Sudha, who has been a member of the Vana Samrakshana Samiti.

When it rains and when the wind moves the trees, their life becomes all the more awful. The humming sound of the wind would often seem treacherous, said forest watcher Sasi V.K.

Risky affair

“The tarpaulin sheets vibrate vigourously and the trees will generate a feeling that they would uproot any moment. Sleeping in the tarpaulin tents and the tree huts are equally risky. But we have little choice,” he said.

“It is nearing 5 p.m. It is time they (elephants) came out. You had better move out now,” a forest officer warned The Hindu reporting team.

But the 100-odd people — men, women, and children — still live in the Vaniyampuzha forest, exposed to the elements. But they have hopes. “A day will come when we lead a better life,” said S. Gireesh, a youngster who studied hotel management, with a smile on his face.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 10:50:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/fear-continues-to-stalk-tribespeople-of-vaniyampuzha/article31806985.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY