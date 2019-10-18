FCC threatens legal action against Sr. Lucy Kalapura

Months after dismissing her through a decree allegedly for her support to a protest of nuns seeking action against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of rape, the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) has now threatened Sister Lucy Kalapura of legal action unless she withdrew a police petition against the Mother Superior of the FCC for wrongful confinement and rendered an unconditional apology.

The letter by Sr. Ann Joseph, Superior General, FCC, informing Sr. Lucy about the rejection of her recourse against the decree by the Congregation of Oriental Churches, regards Sr. Lucy’s allegation that she was locked up in the convent on August 19 as a ‘blatant lie’.

“We doubt that your action was based on a criminal conspiracy in order to malign and tarnish the reputation of the FCC before the public, and therefore we consider your act of alleging wrongful confinement as premeditated with criminal intent,” the letter says.

The letter threatens to slap Sr. Lucy with civil and criminal suits for defamation unless she withdrew the petition and publish an unconditional apology through the media outlets that published her allegation.

Sr. Lucy’s response

Sister Lucy Kalappura said she was exploring the possibilities of legally challenging the show-cause notice. Speaking to The Hindu, Sr. Lucy said she had been tolerating all the actions of the authorities till she was confined to the FCC convent on August 19. “I took legal action when they confined me in the FCC convent at Karakkamala,” Sr. Lucy said.

Sr. Lucy said she had decided to submit a new recourse to the Supreme Tribunal of the Segnatura Apostolica in the Vatican in a week following the rejection of her earlier appeal by the Congregation for the Oriental Churches.