Favourable wave for INDIA front: Venugopal

All India Congress Committee General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, has expressed confidence in a favourable wave for the INDIA Front in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, particularly in South India.

Interacting with the media at Thiruvalla on Monday, Mr. Venugopal launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemning his remarks about Arvind Kejriwal. He asserted that the Prime Minister does not have the authority to decide guilt, emphasizing that no one can be branded a criminal until a court verdict is delivered.

He accused central investigative agencies of turning a blind eye to crimes committed by BJP members, mockingly stating that corrupt individuals who join the BJP are being “washed clean.”

Highlighting concerns about the functioning of the Election Commission, he noted that despite several complaints against the PM’s alleged hate speech, no action has been taken. He also credited the Supreme Court’s intervention for implementing measures such as the partial counting of VVPAT slips.

Welcoming a recent ruling by the apex court against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Venugopal stated that arrests should not be made arbitrarily and that prior permission is required in court cases.

“Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were interrogated for hours, and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rawat was jailed for two months, but no follow-up actions were initiated. All this is proof that the BJP has turned the ED into a tool for avenging political vendetta. The ED is behaving like a subsidiary organization of the BJP,” he pointed out.

