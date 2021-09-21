Fauzia and Mariyam Rasheeda move SC for damages

Duo seek ₹2 crore each as damages from 18 police officers in ISRO frame-up case

Mariyam Rasheeda and Fauzia Hasan, the two foreign nationals who were imprisoned in Kerala during the investigation of the alleged Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) espionage case, have moved the Supreme Court seeking compensation from the police officers who allegedly tortured them.

The duo have sought ₹2 crore each as damages from the 18 police officers, who have been arraigned as the accused in the ISRO frame-up case.

The CBI had booked the cases against the former investigation officers in the frame-up case after a report filed by the Justice D.K. Jain Committee appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the alleged framing up case.

Incidentally, the CBI has moved the apex court challenging the bail granted by the High Court to these officers in the frame-up case. The State government had paid compensation to former ISRO scientist S. Nambi Narayanan, who was also arrested in the case.

The contention

The 18 accused officers, submitted Ms. Rasheeda and Ms, Hassan, were responsible for their illegal arrest and detention.

The two submitted that the officials conspired with the government to illegally detain them. The fake cases also led to mental, physical and torture and monetary loss to the family of ISRO scientists, Mr. Narayanan and D. Sasikumar. The women complained that they were subjected to physical and mental torture inside and outside the prison for more than three years.

They said the police officials used fake, fabricated and false case of visa overstay and spy case to obtain personal economic, official and potential mileage and amassed wealth using the false case. They also gave wide publicity to the case through the media, they complained.

Harassment

Ms. Rasheeda submitted that she was sexually harassed by police officer Vijayan, the first accused in the frame-up case, on October 13, 1994 at her room in Hotel Samrat, Thiruvananthapuram. Ms. Hassan, the only witness to the incident, was subsequently implicated as the accused in the spy case, booked by Mr. Vijayan, the petition said.

The families of deceased Chandrasekhar and Sharma, two other victims of torture in the case, collapsed following the illegal detention. All the victims in the case were eligible for damages, they submitted.