Fathima Ismail, actor Mammootty’s mother, passes away

The funeral will be held at Juma Masjid in Chembu in Vaikom in the evening, according to family members

April 21, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Fathima Ismail (93)

Fathima Ismail (93) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Fathima Ismail, 93, mother of senior Malayalam actor Mammootty, breathed her last in Kochi on Friday.

She was under treatment for age-related causes for some time and passed away at a private hospital.

The funeral will be held at Juma Masjid in Chembu in Vaikom in the evening, according to family members. Besides Mr. Mammootty, she is survived by sons actor Ibrahim Kutty; Zakkaria; and daughters, Ameena, Sauda and Shafeena. Shashi Tharoor, MP, condoled her death in a social media post.

