Fathima Beevi laid to rest with State honours

November 24, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The mortal remains of M. Fatima Beevi, first woman Justice of the Supreme Court, was laid to rest with State honours here on Friday.

Following a public exhibition at the Pathanamthitta Town Hall for an hour from 12.30 p.m., the burial took place at the cemetery of the Pathanamthitta Muslim Jamaat. District Collector A. Shibu represented the State government and the Chief Minister while the District Medical Officer L. Anithakumari paid last respects on behalf of Health Minister Veena George.

A police team led by District Police Chief conferred the official honour to the departed soul. Anto Antony, MP, Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, and others were present.

