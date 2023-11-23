ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Fathima Beevi, first woman judge of Supreme Court and former T.N. Governor, passes away

November 23, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - KOLLAM

She also served as a member of National Human Rights Commission

The Hindu Bureau

Former Supreme Court Justice M. Fathima Beevi  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Former Supreme Court Justice M. Fathima Beevi passed away at a private hospital in Kollam, Kerala, on November 23, 2023 (Thursday). She was 96.

The first female judge to be appointed at the apex court, she has also served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu and a member of the National Human Rights Commission.

Born in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala in 1927, Fathima Beevi completed her graduation in Chemistry from Women’s College in Thiruvananthapuram and later pursued LLB at Government Law College. A gold medallist, she started her legal career at the district court and joined the judicial service as a Magistrate after eight years. She became the District Sessions Judge in 1974 and was appointed as a judge of the Kerala High Court in 1983.

In 1989, she was appointed to the Supreme Court.

