Father, two children found dead in Kasargode house

KASARAGOD

17 March 2021 11:58 IST

A father and two children were found dead inside the house under construction at Madikunnu in Cheruvathur.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Rupesh (39), Shivanand (4) and Vaidehi (10), who were found dead inside the house on Tuesday night. While Vaidehi is a class four student, Shivanand is a class one student of GUP School, Pillicode.

The preliminary investigation pointed to a case of suicide. The deceased Rupesh, an auto driver, was staying away from his wife Savita, a resident of Kanhangad.

A police team from Chandera reached the spot and has started the investigation.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA)- 1056