Father, son take football rivalry to next level with splashes of colours

The colour is the message in this family, quite literally.

While the fans of Argentina and Brazil have been outmanoeuvring each other in supporting their favourite team ahead of the Copa America finals on Sunday, 51-year-old Jesudas Xavier and his 17-year-old son Jomon Yesudas from Pathanamathitta, have taken this rivalry to the next step.

When the father, a die-hard Argentina fan, decided to make his point ahead of the epic dual by painting an Argentine flag on the exterior wall of their house, the son has responded by colouring the remaining side of the building with strokes of green, blue and yellow. As if that isn’t enough, this football fanatic duo has planned to host celebrations of their respective supporters here while watching the finals on Sunday morning.

The house, located in Thekkemala Pannivelichira, has now drawn a lot of attention with the photo now being shared widely on the social media while footballs fans are also reaching out to them in solidarity.

Mr.Xavier, a former footballer and office bearers of the Santosh Arts and Sports Club in Pannivelichira, has been rooting for Argentina since the 1980’s and stuck with the team throughout its worst periods. “It’s just too much bad blood with Argenina over the years. Lionel Messy, however, has turned the team’s fortunes on its head”, said an excited Xavier.

For Jomon Yesudas, supporting Brazil has become his lifestyle since a young age. His elder brother Jojo Yesudas, who now works in Dubai, has been the greatest support for this plus two student in the ‘family rivalry’.

“Being a Neymar Jr. fan, me and my brother did not want to be outdone by our father and began painting the wall yellow and green as soon as he finished the Argentina flag”, Jomon said.

Asked if the house was due for new coat of paint after the finals, they said it would retain the rival flags at least till the FIFA world cup next year. “The rivalry is not going to die down soon, at least till Brazil wins the next world cup”, Xavir remains hopeful.