Father, son arrested for murder

The Aranmula police on Tuesday arrested a 69-year-old man and his 39-year-old son on charges of murdering a 45-year-old man by pushing the latter into a well.

The arrested were identified as Thomas Mathews and his son Ronin Thomas, both native of Aranmula. The accused allegedly pushed Renil David, their cousin, into the well following an altercation.

The murder took place on April 23 night when the accused foiled an alleged attempt by the victim, a mental patient, to steal their refrigerator. “As the victim tried to attack Mathew Thomas using a knife, Mr. Mathew called up his son to the scene. The duo then overpowered him and tied his hands and legs with a rope, before pushing him into a well,” they said.

During the fall, the victim had suffered a severe head injury, which caused his death. The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.