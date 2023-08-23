ADVERTISEMENT

Father sentenced till rising of court for minor son riding motorbike

August 23, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Court imposes a fine of ₹25,000

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Alappuzha, has sentenced a man from Thathampally in Alappuzha to imprisonment “till rising of court” and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 for permitting his minor son to drive a motorcycle without a valid driving licence and a helmet.

In default of payment of the fine, he will have to serve simple imprisonment for two months, reads the order issued by Chief Judicial Magistrate Jalajarani M.T.

The case was registered on October 7, 2021, when a Motor Vehicles department enforcement squad led by Inspector Jinson Xavier Paul detected the offence during a vehicle check at Kaichoondimukku. The vehicle was owned by the convict.

