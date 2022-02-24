Father of terror convicts to move Gujarat HC

Shaduli, Shibili were awarded death sentence in Ahmedabad blasts case

P.S. Abdul Kareem, father of Shaduli and Shibili, the siblings from Erattupetta who have been awarded death sentence in the Ahmedabad serial blasts case, has said a petition will be filed in the High Court of Gujarat seeking justice for his sons.

Talking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Mr. Kareem said both Shaduli and Shibili had been awaiting trial in another case in a prison in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, when a series of blasts rocked Ahmedabad in July 2008.

“Going through the court order, what we have understood is that one of the convicts testified to their involvement in the conspiracy behind the blasts during the infamous SIMI camp at Wagamon. The said person, however, was not part of the camp. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which investigated the Wagamon case, does not mention of any such conspiracy in its chargesheet,’‘ he said.

Majority of the convicts in the Ahmedabad case was in different jails when the Ahmedabad blasts took place and most of them were completely unknown to each other before being arraigned as accused in the case, he said.

Mr. Kareem sought to point out that except for the eight-year term awarded in the Wagamon case, the duo had been acquitted in all other terror cases charged against them. “Shaduli was exempted from the chargesheet of the Mumbai serial blasts after a scientific examination by the late Hemanth Karkare, the then chief of the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad, and Shibili was acquitted in the Panayikkulam SIMI case by the Kerala High Court,’‘ Mr. Kareem said.

According to him, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind led by Arshad Madani has offered to provide legal assistance to Shaduli and Shibili in upper courts.

Mr. Kareem, 80, a retired teacher, has three sons and two daughters. Shaduli, 45, who holds a diploma in computer engineering, is the eldest among his children, while the 37-year-old Shibili, his third son, is a BTech graduate in electronics and communication.