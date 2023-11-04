Father of suspect in assault case opens fire at police team in Kerala

November 04, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - KANNUR

In a showdown at Chirakkalchira in Kannur, Kerala, a police team narrowly escaped unhurt after a suspect’s father opened fire at them during an attempted arrest.

A confrontation broke out when the police, led by Valapattinam Sub-Inspector Nithin, attempted to arrest Roshan, a suspect in an assault case. On November 3 night, the police arrived at the Chirakkalchira residence to apprehend Roshan based on a complaint filed by one Balaji on September 22.

In a surprising turn of events, Roshan’s father, Babu Thomas, opened fire at the police who then escaped unharmed. In the ensuing chaos, Roshan escaped.

Babu, now under police interrogation, faces charges under the Arms Act and IPC Sections 353 and 307 for his actions, the police said.

District Police Chief Ajith Kumar, who visited the scene, explained that the police had received information that Roshan was present at the house. After finding the front door locked and noticing a dog inside, they attempted to enter from the rear. Babu, apparently in a state of panic, opened fire at the police.

Windows were damaged in the incident, with one window struck by a bullet. There is evidence of stone-throwing as well. Authorities will investigate the involvement of local residents in these incidents, he told The Hindu.

It has been learnt that Babu possesses two firearms – a revolver and a rifle. While the license for the revolver has been submitted, the license for the rifle is yet to be produced, Mr. Ajith Kumar said.

He said the family hails from Thamarassery in Kozhikode, and the Chirakkalchira house belongs to Roshan’s wife.

Roshan, who is facing charges under IPC Section 308 in the assault case, has more than 10 cases registered against him, including narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances Act (NDPS)-related offenses, in Thamarassery and Karnataka.

The search for Roshan who is absconding continues, the police said.