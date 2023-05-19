Father of a man summoned by NIA in connection with Elathur train arson case found dead in Kochi hotel room

May 19, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - KOCHI

A man from Delhi, whose son had been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for interrogation in connection with the Elathur train arson case, was found dead in a hotel room in Kochi city on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Shafeeq, 46, of Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar in South Delhi. The incident took place in a hotel along K.P. Vallon Road in Kadavanthra.

Suspected suicide

“The death had occurred in the early morning hours and is suspected to be a case of suicide. We have registered a case for unnatural death,” said Ernakulam Town South police sources. The deceased had accompanied his son Muhammed Monis, 26, who was summoned by NIA for questioning in the train arson case.

The father-son duo had checked into the hotel on Tuesday. Monis was grilled by NIA for the past two days at its office in Girinagar though the agency is yet to arraign him as an accused.

Hotel sources said that the deceased person was last seen on Thursday night. On Friday at around 6 a.m., Monis alerted the hotel authorities after his father was not to be seen and the bathroom was found locked from inside. Though they broke open the bathroom door and rushed him to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead. Hotel authorities came to know that the duo was in the city on being summoned by NIA only after the tragedy.

Connection to train arson case

Reportedly, Monis was the classmate of the Elathur train arson case accused Shahrukh Saifi and the two had continued to maintain contact over social media platforms. It is learned that, NIA had summoned him to find out whether anyone had inspired the accused into the arson. Three passengers were killed and nine others were injured in the arson that took place on April 2.

In his statement to police, Monis had reportedly said that his father was in a depressed state since they received the NIA summons.

The police have launched a probe. The body will be handed over to relatives after post mortem. Meanwhile, arrangements are being made by the relatives of the deceased to shift the body to New Delhi.

Those in distress could seek help and counselling by calling helplines from this link.