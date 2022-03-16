Father gets 10 years’ RI for abusing minor daughter

Child’s mother is mentally challenged

Child’s mother is mentally challenged

The Alappuzha Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping his minor daughter at Cherthala. Judge A. Ijas ordered the convict to pay a fine of ₹1.5 lakh. Of the amount, ₹1 lakh will be given to the girl.

According to the prosecution, the man started abusing the girl in 2017 when she was studying in Class VI. The child’s mother is mentally challenged. The abuse came to light when a relative of the girl who had observed behavioural changes in the child informed the police. An investigation revealed sexual abuse, after which the father was arrested.

The case was prosecuted by special public prosecutor S. Seema.