Father forces child to drink beer, arrested

KASARAGOD

30 June 2021 21:49 IST

A 65-year-old man, who in an inebriated condition forced his eight-year-old daughter to drink beer, was arrested by the police.

The girl was rushed to the hospital after she started vomiting and felt breathlessness.

The police registered a case against the father, a resident of Kanhangad, based on the complaint filed by the child's mother. He was produced before the Hosdurg First Class Judicial Magistrate. The court remanded him in custody for two weeks.

The police said that he made the child drink beer without anyone noticing it. The girl, who felt uneasy, was admitted to the Kanhangad district hospital with vomiting, shortness of breath, and other complaints shortly after drinking the beer.

The Hosdurg police recorded the child's statement and arrested the father. When the incident happened, the mother was at her parents’ house.

The man was remanded under Sections 328 of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act.