Fate of Nirdesh likely to be decided this week

The Defence Ministry is expected to take a final call this week on the future prospects of the National Institute for Research and Development in Defence Shipbuilding (Nirdesh) at Chaliyam in Kozhikode district.

It is learnt that the ministry has expressed unhappiness over the handling of the ₹600-crore project which was launched almost a decade ago. The Department of Defence Production, which is monitoring the activities of Nirdesh, has been asked to suggest ways to rescue the ailing project.

The development comes close on the heels of the ministry dropping its plans to establish an Indian Coast Guard Academy at Azhikkal in Kannur district. However the reason cited for it was that the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) had denied environment and CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) clearances.

Sources said the ministry had intended to summon a meeting of the board of governors for assessing the performance of Nirdesh. The role of its deputy director D.C. Agarwal, functioning as a consultant for five years, would also be evaluated .

There is criticism that Dr. Agrawal, a scientist assigned to function from Kozhikode, had visited the city just four times right from his appointment and even after several extensions given to him. The Ministry will examine whether his hiring had made a worthwhile contribution to the project or put a dent in its resources. Funds for the project are released via the Mazagon Dock Ltd., Goa Shipyard Ltd., Hindustan Shipyard Ltd., and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. Except for building infrastructure and conducting training and research programmes, there has been no progress.

40 acres transferred

Like in the case of the proposed Coast Guard Academy, the State government transferred 40 acres of land for the project.

Former Defence Minister A.K. Antony laid the foundation stone for the project in January 2011.

The government is planning to recover the land for the development of the Beypore port. But this move has been kept in abeyance.