Fast will continue: Sudhakaran

Congress leader K. Sudhakaran, on an indefinite fast here demanding a CBI probe into the murder of Youth Congress worker S.P. Shuhaib, said he would continue the fast and would not allow the police to arrest him. His fast entered the sixth day on Saturday.

“If I feel that I am in danger, I will discuss the situation with my party leaders and then decide,” Mr. Sudhakaran told reporters at the venue of the fast in front of the Collectorate on Saturday. He added that he would not take a decision under the compulsion of the police or any authority.

His remarks came amid speculation that authorities might hospitalise him forcibly, since his health is deteriorating. Congress leaders at the venue said they would resist if the police were to forcibly take him away. The venue saw a large turnout of party workers to greet Mr. Sudhakaran. Muslim Students Federation workers flagged off a foot march to Edayannur, the native place of Shuhaib, where he was murdered on February 12.

Phone tapping alleged

Meanwhile, Mr. Sudhakaran alleged that the police were tapping phones of some police officers involved in the investigation, a section of mediapersons, and his own.