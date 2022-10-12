Fast-track courts to be set up to handle cases of crimes against women, children: Minister

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 12, 2022 22:56 IST

Fast-track courts will be set up in the State to handle cases of crimes against women and children, said Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J.Chinchurani here on Wednesday.

She was inaugurating a mega exhibition and roadshow to spread awareness about the increasing violence against women and children on International Girl Child Day at Sree Narayana College for Women, Kollam.

“Delaying trial in cases of violence against women and children often help the accused. This should be avoided and airtight women safety laws should be implemented in the country,” said the Minister. District Collector Afsana Parveen flagged off the KSRTC bus in which the exhibition is being conducted. “Literacy and employment have increased the power of women and there should be efforts at the grassroots in implementing women’s safety laws,” she said.

Former CWC Chairman K.P.Sajinath and S.N. College Principal Sunil Kumar were present on the occasion.  

