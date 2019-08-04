Fast passenger chain services from today

Fast passenger (FP) services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be streamlined from August 4 to avoid bunching of services and ensure a fixed time gap between services.

From 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., one fast passenger will ply every 10 minutes in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam, Kollam-Alappuzha, Alappuzha-Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram-Kottarakara and Kottarakara-Kottayam stretches of National Highway 66 and Main Central Road in both directions.

In addition, chain services of KSRTC’s fast passenger fleet will hold services every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kayamkulam, Kayamkulam-Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram-Kottayam routes.

During peak hours, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3.30 p.m to 7 p.m., the KSRTC will run fast passenger services every five minutes. However, these services will be restricted to the Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam, Kollam-Alappuzha, Alappuzha-Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram-Kottarakara and Kottarakara-Kottayam stretches.

Currently, KSRTC’s super fast services are operating chain services every 15 minutes.

To adjoining districts

Through the FP chain services, the KSRTC is confining the services to the adjoining districts by maintaining a time difference of five to 10 minutes. The new operation schedule will also put an end to passengers waiting endlessly at bus stations and will encourage long-distance travellers to opt for super fast services.