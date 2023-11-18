Fast charging super bike developed by Kerala Start-up launched at Huddle summit

November 18, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A fast charging electric bike manufactured by the Hindustan EV Motors Corporation, a start-up incubated under the Kerala Startup Mission, was the centre of attention at the ongoing Huddle Global summit in the capital on Saturday.

The Landi E-Horse electric super bike and Landi Eagle Jet super scooter, displayed at the summit, has a fast charging system of 5 to 15 minutes and also promises long battery life.

State Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar inaugurated the commercial launch by handing over the first super bike to an Ernakulam native. Instead of the lithium-ion battery used in the regular electric vehicles, the super bikes manufactured by the company uses fifth generation lithium titanate oxi nano battery pack, giving it a long life.

“Our endeavour was to address some of the major issues in the electric vehicle industry, especially the long time taken for charging and the comparatively smaller battery life. The lithium titanate battery helps us overcome much of this. We are providing a 16 year warranty for the battery. Compared to the hours of charging required in existing batteries, this flash charging system can get the battery charged in 5 to 15 minutes,” says Biju Varghese, the company’s managing director.

“We have a collaboration with the American company Landi Lanzo to use their brand name in India, while the entire technology for the super bike and scooter were developed by us,” Mr.Varghese adds.

Initially, dealership retail outlets will be opened in major cities including Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Ernakulam within the next three to six months, while dealership networks in six major centres in Tamil Nadu will also be started soon.

Both the super bike and the super scooter are priced at over ₹2 lakh each, while a scooter with a lithium-ion battery is priced at ₹1 lakh. All of Hindustan EV Motors Corporation’s vehicles have been approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards for electric vehicle manufacturing as well as the Central Department of Surface Transport.

