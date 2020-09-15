Fashion Gold International employee allegedly assaulted by committee members formed to settle investor scam.

According to the primary statement registered by the police, Mustafa was first assaulted by Mr. Haji, who tried to know the details regarding the stock and the wholesale shop

One of the employees who worked with the Fashion Gold International was allegedly beaten up and has been hospitalised when he went to attend a discussion organised by the Chairman of Core Coordinating committee and members of action committee formed to look into the Fashion Gold investor scam.

The companies including Fashion Gold International, Fashion Ornaments Private Limited and Kamar Fashion Gold Private Limited are now under investigation after the investors filed 47 cheating cases against MLA M.C. Kamaruddin, who was the chairman of Fashion Gold International and Pookoyol Thangal, managing director of the company.

Police have taken a case against six people including the Coordinating Committee Chairman K. Mahim Haji, P. K Hameed, U. P Shahul Hameed, Hamsa, Harris, one who is known by name S.K and four others who can be identified for assaulting a 50-year-old Mustafa, who was the public relation officer of the three companies on Monday evening.

Melparamba Sub Inspector Benny Lalu, told The Hindu that the meeting was organized at the house of Mr. Haji, who is the Chairman of the Core Coordinating Committee. About 12 people including the members of core committee, action committee and staffs of the Fashion Gold International, Fashion Ornaments Private Limited, Kamar Fashion Gold Private Limited attended the meeting.

Police said Mustafa, along with his brother Zainudhin, who is the general manager of the companies, and staffs including Nishab, Hakkim, Naushad and Hisham attended the meeting at the house of the Mr. Haji that started at about 1.30 in the afternoon.

According to the primary statement registered by the police, Mustafa was first assaulted by Mr. Haji, who tried to know the details regarding the stock and the wholesale shop. Mustafa said that he was assaulted by then P.K Hakeem of the action council Committee and eight others when he said his unawareness about the wholesale shops.

However later speaking to media, Mustafa said that he was also forced by the committee to hand over their property and land. They threatened to kill his family and children, he alleged.

Mr. Lalu said that they received the information about the assault at about 7.30pm on Monday and they immediately took the statement of the complainant. He was hospitalised to a private hospital in Cheravathur. They would further take a complete statement, he added.