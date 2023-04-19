ADVERTISEMENT

Fascists can never dislodge Rahul from people’s minds: Congress

April 19, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Thousands of postcards are being sent to the Prime Minister as part of the campaign

The Hindu Bureau

DCC president V.S. Joy inaugurating a postcard campaign against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification at the Malappuram Head Post Office on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

District Congress Committee (DCC) president V.S. Joy said here on Wednesday that fascists could never dislodge Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the minds of the people.

He was speaking after inaugurating a postcard campaign against Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha held under the banner of the All India Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress (AIUWEC) at the Head Post Office here. Thousands of postcards are being sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the campaign.

AIUWEC district president Shahid Anakkayam presided over the function. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) member V.S.N. Namboothiri, Congress workers Shaji Kattuppara, Sajad Kalathingal, Sripriya, P.P. Ayamu, Kurimannil Bapu, Khader Machingal, N.V. Ansar Ali, Mubashir Kuruva, and Shafeek Vadakkumpurathu, and Iqbal Pallippuram spoke. Sunil Kumar Edavanna welcomed the gathering. Nasar Kodur proposed a vote of thanks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

state politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US