Fascists can never dislodge Rahul from people’s minds: Congress

Thousands of postcards are being sent to the Prime Minister as part of the campaign

April 19, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
DCC president V.S. Joy inaugurating a postcard campaign against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification at the Malappuram Head Post Office on Wednesday.

DCC president V.S. Joy inaugurating a postcard campaign against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification at the Malappuram Head Post Office on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

District Congress Committee (DCC) president V.S. Joy said here on Wednesday that fascists could never dislodge Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the minds of the people.

He was speaking after inaugurating a postcard campaign against Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha held under the banner of the All India Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress (AIUWEC) at the Head Post Office here. Thousands of postcards are being sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the campaign.

AIUWEC district president Shahid Anakkayam presided over the function. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) member V.S.N. Namboothiri, Congress workers Shaji Kattuppara, Sajad Kalathingal, Sripriya, P.P. Ayamu, Kurimannil Bapu, Khader Machingal, N.V. Ansar Ali, Mubashir Kuruva, and Shafeek Vadakkumpurathu, and Iqbal Pallippuram spoke. Sunil Kumar Edavanna welcomed the gathering. Nasar Kodur proposed a vote of thanks.

