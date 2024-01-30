Fascism thrives on weakening of working-class: Prabhat Patnaik

January 30, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST

Fascism has been thriving on weakening of working class across the world, renowned economist Prabhat Patnaik has said.

Speaking on the theme ‘How Democracy Dies: Neo-liberalism and Fascism’ at the International Literature Festival of Kerala (ILFK) here on Tuesday, he said the working class all over the world is on the defensive.

“The striking power of the working class has gone down considerably. If the workers in a country demand wage hike, the capitalists threaten to move out of the country. Thus, workers are not in a position to bargain,” he said. Dismantling of public sector, a characteristic of the neo-liberalism, has weakened the trade unions, he noted.

Even though the GDP growth rate is claimed to have doubled compared to the rate prevalent before the advent of neo-liberalism, annual employment growth has halved, he said

Neo-liberalism created an agrarian crisis because of the withdrawal of welfare measures. This turned many farmers into job seekers, Professor Patnaik said.

Notably, there has been a clear shift towards the right all over the world. And the liberal intelligentsia call these governments as right-wing populist governments. This is misleading. These governments have many similarities with the fascist movements that emerged in the 1930s, he said.

Neo-fascist movements

“These fascist movements can be called neo-fascist movements. They entail state repression against dissenting voices and undermine democratic institutions. They combine state repression with street thuggery. Authorisation of hapless minority group as ‘other’, against whom hatred has been generated by majority, is another characteristic. All these regimes are closely aligned with a particular neo-segment of the monopoly capitalists, which is their hallmark,” he noted.

Even though the ideological base of neo-liberalism is weakening due to increasing unemployment and price rise, a neo-fascist movement is taking shape in the form of corporate-Hindutva alignment. This actually is an alliance between forces of neo-liberalism and forces of neo-fascism.

“It provides an alternative discourse for neo-liberalism, a discourse of hatred against minoritiesEven when unemployment has become worse than at any time since Independence, the current discourse the nation is engaged in is Ram Temple. People get absorbed in this new discourse,” he added.

Issues of bread and butter, issues of unemployment, wages are no longer at the centre stage. On the other hand, hatred divides the working class. This way, the prospects of a combined onslaught of a working class on neo-liberalism, injustice, is kept at bay, he said.

At the same time the unemployment creates an army of youth, who can be easily mobilised in order to carry out the work of the fascist groups, like street thuggery.

In order to overthrow the fascist regime, Opposition parties must provide the people with an alternative to get them out of the neo-liberal crisis, Professor Patnaik noted.

5 economic rights

“People should be provided with five fundamental economic rights. Right to food, Right to employment, right to free public-funded health care, right free public-funded quality education through public education and right to old age pension.”

The amount required for this can be collected by imposing just two taxes on just top 1% of the population. One is 2% wealth tax and the other is one-third inheritance tax, which is less than inheritance tax in many advanced counties, he said.

