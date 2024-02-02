Fascinating wonders of marine world regale visitors to CMFRI

February 02, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Visitors to the open house exhibition held here on Friday to mark the 77th foundation day of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) were treated to the many wonders of marine biodiversity.

Giant fish like the humpead wrasee, whale shark, and precious pearls were among the sights that regaled the large number of visitors, mostly students, who turned up on the CMFRI campus. The museum, laboratories, marine aquarium, library, hatcheries, and the agricultural technology centre were thrown open to the public to mark the occasion.

An interactive display board at the museum with 3D marine species models supported by scientific information proved to be a big hit offering a quick overview of marine biodiversity. The distribution of illustrated badges conveying the message of conservation of marine resources, including those facing extinction, was among the major highlights of the exhibition.

Students wore these badges thus making them participants in the new awareness campaign. The display in the laboratories showcased various species of fish, including hammerhead sharks, tiger sharks, paper sharks, stingrays, guitarfish, and a variety of shellfish.

A show of finfish and shellfish resources such as flying fish, dolphin fish, rare species of sharks and rays, giant tiger shrimps, and giant-sized crabs also attracted many visitors. The exhibition also offered marine ornamental varieties, pearls, pearl oysters, squid jigs, different varieties of mangroves, seaweeds, and corals. Earrings made of fish otoliths also drew the attention of the public.

Models of cage fish farming, integrated multi-trophic aquaculture system (IMTA), and recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) were demonstrated to the public. Research works shedding light on the genetic secrets of marine species were also on display. Laboratories related to molecular biology, bioprospecting, cell culture, fishery biology, environmental research, climate change, and ocean acidification also were opened to the public.